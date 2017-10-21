Exquisite embroidery, indigenous weaves fuse in alternative collection

Local fabrics, indigenous weaves and traditional details from cultural communities with modern styling and contemporary silhouettes comprise the newest collection of Kultura. Called AlterNATIVE, it was launched at the SM Aura but also available in most branches of the specialty store.

Kaayo’s ethnic blazers fuse the best embroidery and beading traditions from Mindanao with modern outline while intricate Yakan woven patterns from Zamboanga City show clean lines and classic cuts. Elegant and relaxed embroidered tunics and dresses make up Violet Vine’s showcase.

There are also brands that give a fresh spin to exquisite Philippine embroidery, like Nuevo Ystilo which spins a whole new look by bringing touches of modern design with traditional embroidery techniques and delicately woven fabric; and Raffaella which pays homage to time-honored Philippine traditions through intricate hand-painted and embroidered details that are worked on homegrown fabrics like abaca, piña and silk cocoon.

La Herminia and Tygie, meanwhile, take on Filipino traditional clothing with a contemporary vibe, elegant design and ornate patterns.

Kultura boutiques are also located at non-mall sites in Pico de Loro, Taal Vista and the Molo Mansion in Iloilo.