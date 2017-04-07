An exquisite Italian wine experience

It was classic east meets west as Bestworld Beverage Brands, Inc. introduced the famous Italian wines from Zonin S.p.A. through a wine dinner event at the Asian restaurant, Spices of The Peninsula Manila.

Fraser Jones, brand ambassador of Zonin, flew in from Dubai to host the special event.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with Zonin Prosecco Dress Code Black Edition, a new sparkling wine that blends Glera and Pinot noir grapes.

Dinner started with “Goi Cuon” appetizer—a fresh rice paper summer rolls with shrimp, pork and coriander—paired with the Prosecco Black Edition.

The Som Tam Kab Hoi Sell Yang, a spicy green papaya salad with grilled scallop, was a perfect pair to Zonin Pinot Grigio Classici.

The first main course in the form of Kor Moo Yang, a grilled caramelize pork neck in spicy chili garlic sauce, was a good match to Masseria Altemura Sasseo Primitivo.

Everyone’s favorite was the Castello d’albola Acciaiolo, a super Tuscan wine, which is a blend of Sangiovese and Cabernet Sauvignon. It was a great complement to Sarson Wali Chop, a mustard and yogurt marinated lamb chops finish in tandoor.

To end the night were desserts of Che Chuoi (banana coked in coconut sago with toasted peanuts) and Kaho Niao Manuang (mango with sticky rice) paired with Castello del Poggio Moscato d’Asti.