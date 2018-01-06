‘Extending Duterte means extending Robredo’

AN extended term for President Rodrigo Duterte should also extend the term of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, election lawyer Romulo Macalintal said on Friday.

Macalintal was responding to comments made by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd that Congress could extend President Duterte’s term “if the President is amenable to it.”

“The idea being floated to extend Duterte’s term cannot be a one-sided affair solely for their benefit. What is sauce for the gander should also be sauce for the goose. Thus, if they extend the term of office of Duterte by amending the Constitution and shifting to a federal form of government, there should also be a corresponding provision that the term of office of Robredo is automatically extended,” Macalintal said in a statement.

Macalintal said a federal form of government may have a president and a vice president directly elected by the people, just like in the United States.

Macalintal, however, shared the Palace’s view that the President has no interest in perpetuating himself in power.

“For sure, President Duterte would not agree to any such amendment or revision of the constitution that is obviously too discriminatory and one-sided, if not totally self-serving and inequitable. More so with the statement of Duterte that he will resign once we shifted to a federal form of government,” Macalintal said.

Under the 1987 Constitution, the terms of President Duterte and Vice President Robredo end on June 30, 2022.

Macalintal warned the President’s allies that amending the 1987 Philippine Constitution won’t be smooth sailing, because even if Congress intends to do it through a Constituent Assembly where its two chambers convene and propose amendments, it would take time before these amendments could be finalized and submitted to the people for ratification in a plebiscite.

“If the plebiscite is held simultaneous with the 2019 election, then it is obvious the 2019 polls have to be held. If plebiscite is planned to be held before the 2019 elections, Congress will not have sufficient time to finalize the amendment and inform the people thereof,” Macalintal said.

Macalintal serves as one of the lawyers of Vice President Robredo in connection with the poll protest lodged by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. assailing Robredo’s 2016 election victory.

Macalintal, however, clarified that his opinion on Charter change was his personal view and does not reflect the stand of Robredo.