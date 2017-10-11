Extraordinary women bare their souls—and soles

Iconic American lifestyle footwear and accessories brand Cole Haan announced the focus of its Fall 2017 campaign. Dubbed “Extraordinary Women, Extraordinary Stories,” the collection spotlights fashion icons Christy Turlington Burns and Karlie Kloss, through the lens of acclaimed photographer Cass Bird.

Showcasing these extraordinary women and laced with the narrative of the unique relationship between Burns and Kloss, the campaign features candid video vignettes now up on YouTube, strikingly intimate and editorial photographs, and classically cool styling by Karla Welch. Extraordinary Women, Extraordinary Stories explores the meaningful relationship between Turlington and Kloss, bound by a shared desire for purposeful change.

Each has been inspired to channel the success of their modeling careers to work towards positively impacting women’s lives through their respective initiatives: Kode with Klossy, empowering young women and girls to learn to code as well as become leaders in tech and, Every Mother Counts, providing support to mothers around the world with access to essential maternity care.

Through a rare photo essay and video shorts, Bird captures intimate anecdotes and life lessons shared between Kloss and Burns as they aspire to do more, place passion with purpose, and embody the extraordinary.

“When someone is extraordinary,” says Kloss, “They are being genuine to their unique passions and chasing their dreams.”

Burns notes, “What any of us do on any daily basis is very ordinary, very routine. Extraordinary is really born from being your best possible self in any of those given moments.”

David Maddocks, Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of Business Development concurred, “Cole Haan is a rare leader among fashion and lifestyle companies in that we continuously seek to invent or reinvent footwear and accessories through beautiful design, research-based engineering, and with a thoughtful eye to style. For the launch of Cole Haan Collection and the release of the newest silhouettes in our Grand Series of products, we sought two equally rare individuals. What makes Karlie and Christy beautiful isn’t what they project on camera; it’s what they choose to do off camera. Living extraordinary lives filled with purpose is something everyone can aspire to have in common with them.”

In addition to Cole Haan Collection, Kloss is featured in the GrandEvølution Modern Monk, which is designed with dual density Grand.ØS foam for ultimate cushioning and energy return within a sleek, modern silhouette. Performance and tradition are integrated in the footwear, offering supreme comfort without sacrificing style. The GrandEvølution collection is available on www.ColeHaan.com and in all Philippine stores.