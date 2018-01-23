Extremism to continue in Mindanao if Congress fails to pass Bangsamoro law–security adviser

NATIONAL Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. warned on Tuesday that the spread of extremism in Mindanao would continue if Congress failed to pass the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL).

The Senate subcommittee on the BBL, headed by Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, conducted its third public hearing on the need to pass the BBL, which aims to create the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and abolish the current Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Esperon, one of the invited resource persons, linked the passage of the BBL to the attainment of long, lasting peace and sustained economic progress in Mindanao.

He noted that President Rodrigo Duterte has made a clear warning regarding the dire consequences of the failure to pass the BBL.

“There are several positive national security implications for the Filipino people if our legislators fail to address the immediate passage of the Bangsamoro Basic Law,” Esperson said.

He said the BBL would allow (1) peaceful transition of the MILF (Moro Islamic Liberation Front) from an armed group to legitimate political actors competing in fair and free elections where their rights and aspirations are pursued solely through democratic means, (2) an establishment of a more representative and responsive autonomous government, and (3) the continuation of development initiatives that addresses the widespread poverty and delivery of basic government services.

“Such positive political and economic developments will lead to the settlement of one of the longstanding internal armed conflict in the Philippines, which would allow the Armed Forces of the Philippines to focus more on our external security, allocating more resources and attention to our territorial integrity and maritime domain,” he said.

“Such positive developments can help curb the spread of extremists in Mindanao as the Bangsamoro government would be able to assist moderate Islamic leaders counter the ideology of radicalism,” Esperon said.

He added, “Failure to pass the BBL would result in the exact opposite, a grimmer picture that is already taking form because of continuous delay and the Moro people are beginning to lose faith in the peace process.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO