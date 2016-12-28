Exultant welcome for 2017

New Year’s Eve—often marked with fireworks, parties, music and food—is one of the most awaited events around the globe. The Phili­ppines is no exception.

But, while many Filipinos celebrate the festivity in the company of loved ones, involving traditions meant to bring luck and success in the upcoming year, there are those who choose to usher the new year in the company of co-dwellers in the city, with overflowing food, dusk till-dawn parties and of course, the magnificent fireworks.

Today, The Manila Times scores a list of destinations in the city where boisterous welcoming parties for 2017 await everyone.

@ Bellevue Manila

Start 2017 on a high note with The Bellevue Manila’s New Year Countdown Party at Vue Bar, Alabang. Party the night away on December 31 and enjoy heavy cocktail buffet and live musical performance from Access All Areas band.

@ Chaos Night club

A glittery, supercharged and “Candyland”-themed New Year’s Eve countdown party featuring international electronic dance music (EDM) DJ duo Stadiumx will thrill the nightlife elite. To jumpstart the party fever and sustain the high-voltage energy of the 2017 countdown party, Chaos resident DJs Supmerman, MVRXX, Marc Marasigan will be spinning the soundtrack of Top 40 hits, hiphop, trap, bass, electro, EDM, House, Nu-Disco/Indie House, dubstep and RnB while resident hypeman Ronthug will keep the party crowd’s excitement.

@City of Dreams Manila

The property’s signature restaurants such as Nobu Manila, Crystal Dragon and Red Ginger, among other dining options will ring in 2017 with a gastronomic adventure. Adding voltage to the energy is the New Year’s Eve Countdown party at CenterPlay and Wave. Add a restaurant dinner by the Nobu pool area for an outdoor vibe and full view of the fireworks display by the Manila bay skyline.

@Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria

Embrace prosperity and joy with a delicious Media Noche at Seven Corners on December 31. Thereafter, get everybody’s party shoes on and dance the New Year’s Eve away at the Glitz and Glam New Year Revelry at the 4th level foyer.

@Diamond Hotel

Kick off the night’s festivity in an elegant dinner at the Diamond Hotel’s Corniche restaurant then party the night away on December 31 with top-end entertainment from Red Picasso and Zyncxation. Continue the fun after the clock strikes 12, at the Bar27 with live performances of J-Project Band and DJ Gladwin Gutierrez.

@Eastwood City

Eastwood City welcomes 2017 with a grand party featuring dazzling spectacles and star-studded performances headlined by Phoebe Ryan, the American singer-songwriter whose melodic voice is featured on the hit track “All We Know” by The Chainsmokers. Sharing the stage with Ryan are top Filipino performers such as Lenses, Autotelic, Maude, Sud, Up Dharma Down, Broadway sensation Rachelle Ann Go, vocal powerhouse Darren Espanto, and hip-hop artist Quest. Hosting the event, are TV and radio personalities Janeena Chan and Nikko Ramos.

@Marco Polo Ortigas

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila’s Vu’s Sky Bar and Lounge will host a New Year’s Eve countdown high above the city, located on the topmost floor of the hotel on December 31, with the famous Spirit of ’67 band from 9 p.m. onwards. Complementing the magnificent party is a well-curated Filipino, Spanish and Mediterranean dishes.

@Novotel Manila

Cap off the year with the most happening countdown party in the metro: Revel N Delight! To be held at the 6th Pool Bar and Lounge of Novotel Manila on December 31, the festivity will have ReVerse Band as the lead merrymaker. When the clock strikes 12, the hotel will light up the skyline with a fantastic fireworks display.

@Richmonde Hotel

Begin the merriment with a lavish New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet at Richmode Hotel’s The Lounge from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. After fueling up, head on to the New Year’s Eve Countdown Party happening at the hotel’s Grand Ballroom. Finally, on January 1, have a morning celebration to start the year right, with a hearty and delectable New Year’s Day Brewery Brunch Buffet.

@Sofitel Plaza

Usher the New Year with a celebration of timeless luxury—a festive tradition, featured culinary specialties from Spira, and a selection of special entertainment and musical acts at the Midnight at Paris New Year’s Eve party at the hotel’s Grand Plaza Ballroom.

@Solaire Resort and Casino

After being away from the Philippine for 31 years, LA-based singer-actress Becca Godinez is returning to Manila to welcome the Year of the Rooster with a night of fun music at Solaire Resort and Casino’s “A Dazzling 2017 Welcome”. To be held on on December 31 at The Eclipse, Godinez will belt out retro numbers, perform some bossa and even sing her hit songs.