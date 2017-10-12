EYE ON THE PRIZE

Kenzo
Created for the dynamic woman on-the-go, Kenzo World by notable perfumer Francis Kurkdijan infuses freshness, femininity and power in a bouquet of blossoms that captures the essence of Peony, Jasmine and sensuous Ambroxa. Presented in an eye-shaped bottled designed by Patrick Li, manifesting the “all-seeing eye,” Kenzo World becomes a memorable olfactory experience that invigorates you every day with its hints of sweet nectar and rousing petals.
Kenzo World is available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.
