EYE ON THE PRIZE

Kenzo

Created for the dynamic woman on-the-go, Kenzo World by notable perfumer Francis Kurkdijan infuses freshness, femininity and power in a bouquet of blossoms that captures the essence of Peony, Jasmine and sensuous Ambroxa. Presented in an eye-shaped bottled designed by Patrick Li, manifesting the “all-seeing eye,” Kenzo World becomes a memorable olfactory experience that invigorates you every day with its hints of sweet nectar and rousing petals.

Kenzo World is available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.