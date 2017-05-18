UP eyes 4th UAAP streetdance title

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) seeks to keep its reign as the best UAAP streetdance crew as the curtains for the Season 79 comes to a close at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Plaza Mayor inside the University of Santo Tomas (UST) campus.

The official closing ceremony will follow shortly where the league gives the Athlete of the Year plum as well as the coronation of the Growling Tigers as the general champions for the 41st time.

UST then will turn over the hosting duties to Far Eastern University after the awarding ceremony.

All eyes will be on the UP Fighting Maroons, who are gunning for a league-best fourth title.

Last year, UP Street displayed a strong Dubsmash-inspired show from start to finish to win the crown in the league’s youngest side event, prevailing over two-time winner La Salle Dance Company (LSDC) and UST Hype.

Despite losing last season’s captains Dindin Casillan and Hideo Enomoto to graduation, the Maroons are looking solid in their quest for supremacy.

University of the East’s Armada will perform first, followed by Adamson University’s CAST, UST Prime, UP Street, Company of Ateneo Dancers, FEU Dance Company and LSDC.