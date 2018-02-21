UP eyes to tame Bulldogs today

University of the Philippines (UP) seeks to reclaim the top spot when it collides with National University (NU) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football tournament today at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Maroon Booters battle the Bulldogs in the closing game of the triple-header day at 4 p.m.

Previously held to a frustrating draw, UP eyes to snatch the top spot from University of Sto. Tomas (UST).

After a three-game winning run, the State U booters were forced to a 1-1 stalemate by Far Eastern University (FEU) last Sunday. UP is currently No. 2 with 10 points and an inferior goal difference against UST.

NU, on the other hand, looks to notch its first back-to-back victories.

The booters from Sampaloc are coming off a 1-0 win over Adamson University behind captain Patrick Valenzuela’s lone goal.

A stunner by the fifth-running Bulldogs over the Maroon Booters could catapult them to as high as the No. 3. NU has four points built on a win and a draw against two losses.

Meanwhile, De La Salle University and University of the East try to return to the winning track when they face each other at 9 a.m.

The Green Booters absorbed a 1-2 loss to archrival Ateneo De Manila University in their last game even as the Red Warriors were held to a goalless draw by Far Eastern U.

La Salle stands at No. 3 with six points and a higher goal difference over Ateneo while UE shares No. 5 with NU.

In the match day’s other game, FEU and Adamson square off in a battle of winless teams at 2 p.m.