F Hills, Tagaytay stamp class in WGAP opener

Forest Hills topped Class A with a 151 while Tagaytay Highlands swept the two other divisions with 149 and 141, respectively, as they dominated the opener of the 2017 WGAP Circuit at Wack Wack Golf and Country Club recently.

Yun Haeng Cho fired 45 points under the Stableford scoring system, Jonah Ilagan put in 38 points while Ma. Consuelo Conti and Mi Jin Lim churned out identical 34 points for the Antipolo-based squad’s 151 aggregate, four clear of Villamor, which placed second with a 147.

Nora delos Santos shot 41 points, Denise Tambuatco made 37 points while Ester Fasol and Arline Ward added 35 and 34 points, respectively, for Villamor while Sta. Elena settled for third with a 146, led by Wilhermina Attwood’s 41 points, which also netted her the Class A individual crown.

Other scorers for Sta. Elena were Carmela Lee, Carina Ricamonte and Lily Chan, who fired 36, 35 and 34 points, respectively.

Tagaytay came in fourth with a 145 followed by defending overall champion Alabang, which assembled a 144, Orchard (135), Canlubang (134), Camp Aguinaldo (107) and Eagle Ridge (86) in that order.

But Tagaytay bounced back strong in the lower divisions, pooling a 149 to clinch the Class B crown and scoring a 141 for the Class C diadem in the annual event organized and conducted by the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines.

Rosario Dimson came away with 39 points while Bernadette Wong, Marissa Vergara and Emalina Flores backed her up with 38, 37 and 35 points, respectively, as the Highlanders foiled Forest Hills (144) by five points.

Cristina Ojeda fired 40 points to snare the Class B individual plum and lead Forest Hills which also drew 36 points from Eun Suk Park, a 35 from Marissa Obsuna and a 33 from So Han Uy.

Villamor finished third with 137 points while host Wack Wack turned in a 125 and nipped Alabang (125) in the countback for fourth followed by Camp Aguinaldo (124), Canlubang (117) and Orchard (114).

The Class C battle proved to be fierce with Tagaytay barely edging Forest Hills by two as Faye Celones shot 37 points, Jessalyn Tan and Rosalind Wee chipped in 35 points apiece and Betsy Tuazon coming through with 34 points.

Anli Wu put in 44 points to cop the Class C individual crown while anchoring Forest Hills’ 139 total, which nipped Wack Wack (139) in the countback for runner-up honors. Camp Aguinaldo wound up fourth with 128 followed by Villamor (127), Alabang (126), Canlubang (116) and Valley Golf (107).

With one win and two runner-up finishes, Forest Hills, winner in 2015, took the early lead with seven points with Tagaytay just behind with six points. Villamor has three while Sta. Elena and Wack Wack posted one point each.

Meanwhile, action shifts to Valley Golf’s South Course for the second leg on May 15.