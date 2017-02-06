F1 drivers’ lineups set for 2017

The Formula One season will begin once again at the Melbourne street circuit in Australia on March 26. Here are the drivers who will vie for the 2017 championship title:
Mercedes AMG-Petronas: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain) and Valtteri Bottas (Finland)
Red Bull Racing: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) and Max Verstappen (Netherlands)
Scuderia Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) and Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)
Sahara Force India: Sergio Perez (Mexico) and Esteban Ocon (France)
Williams Martini Racing: Felipe Massa (Brazil) and Lance Stroll (Canada)
McLaren Honda: Fernando Alonso (Spain) and Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium)
Toro Rosso: Carlos Sainz (Spain) and Daniil Kvyat (Russia)
Haas F1 Team: Romain Grosjean (France) and Kevin Magnussen (Denmark)
Renault Sport Formula One Team: Nico Hulkenberg (Germany) and Jolyon Palmer (Great Britain)
Sauber F1 Team: Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) and Pascal Wehrlein (Germany)