Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur regional council president Christian Estrosi (R) and French driver Nicolas Prost pose next to a single-seater car after a meeting regarding the organization of the 2018 Formula 1 French Grand Prix, on the Paul Ricard circuit, in Le Castellet, southern France on February 6. The French Grand Prix is returning to the Formula One calendar in 2018 after a decade-long absence at Le Castellet’s Paul Ricard circuit near Marseille.

AFP PHOTO