F2 Logistics face RC Cola-Army in PH Superliga Grand Prix

F2 Logistics seeks to formalize its claim of the third spot in the playoffs when it battles RC Cola-Army in the Asics Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix presented by PLDT Home Ultera today (Tuesday) at the Gen. Trias Sports Center in the historic town of Gen. Trias, Cavite.

The Cargo Movers try to keep their momentum in the 6 p.m. encounter followed by the clash between Foton and struggling Cignal in the 4 pm curtain-raiser of this prestigious club tourney sponsored by Mikasa, Mueller, grand Sport and Senoh with TV5 as official broadcast partner.

Both matches would be shown live at AksyonTV and Hyper and will be livestreamed at Sports5.ph.

Fashioning a 6-3 win-loss card, the Cargo Movers are already assured of the third spot in the sudden-death playoffs of this spectacle that is also bankrolled by Focus Athletics, KLab Cyscorpions, Petron, Foton and F2 Logistics.

Should they emerge victorious in the playoffs, the Cargo Movers would be stacked against the no. 2 seed in a one-game semifinal duel set at the Ibalong Centrum for Recreation in Legazpi City on Dec. 3.

F2 Logistics coach Ramil de Jesus said their morale is through the roof following a sweet four-set conquest of erstwhile-unbeaten Foton followed by another four-set victory over Generika last week.

In both matches, import Hayley Spelman was simply unstoppable while Sydney Kemper, Ara Galang and Cha Cruz played pivotal role in their offense with Aby Marano, Mika Reyes and All-Filipino Conference Most Valuable Player Dawn Macandili dominating the defensive end.

“We’re not doing anything special,” said de Jesus, who is looking to win his first Grand Prix title and represent the country in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan next year. “The team just told me that they wanted to win. So I’m doing my best in guiding them to achieve that goal.”

But things wouldn’t be easy, especially against the veteran-laden Lady Troopers.

After notching an easy straight set conquest of Cignal, RC Cola-Army fought tooth and nail before surrendering a heart-breaking five-set lost to the Tornadoes over the weekend.

Import Kierra Holst was at her best as she delivered 24 hits while Jovelyn Gonzaga and Honey Royse Tubino backed her up with 17 and 15 markers, respectively. Unfortunately, they succumbed to powerhouse Foton squad, which was ignited by Jaja Santiago’s 30-hit performance.

“The match could have gone either way,” said RC Cola-Army coach Kungfu Reyes.

“I’m glad the team is starting to peak. Although we don’t have a chance for the third spot anymore, we will still do our best to win over F2 Logistics on Tuesday and Cignal on Thursday to gain momentum in the playoffs this Saturday.”