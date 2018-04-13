F2 Logistics, Petron eye semis slot

Powerhouse clubs F2 Logistics and Petron shoot for a spot in the semifinals when they tackle separate foes in the quarterfinals of the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix today at the Gen. Trias Sports Center in Gen. Trias City, Cavite.

It’s expected to be another slam-bang battle as the Cargo Movers face high-scoring Gyselle Silva and Smart at 4 pm while the Blaze Spikers test the mettle of Generika-Ayala in the 6 pm main attraction.

F2 Logistics, the reigning champion in this prestigious women’s club tourney bankrolled by Isuzu and UCPB Gen with ESPN5 as official broadcast partner, finished the classification round with a 9-1 win-loss card to cop the top spot and gain the right to face Smart with a twice-to-beat advantage.

Also emerging with a twice-to-beat edge in the next round of this battle that also Senoh, Mikasa, Asics, LGR and Grand Sport as technical sponsors are second seed Petron against Generika-Ayala, third seed Cocolife against Cignal and fourth seed Foton against Sta. Lucia Realty.

But all eyes would be on Petron as it tries to book a return flight to the finals after being denied of a title the past three years.

Bannered by American spikers Lindsay Stalzer and Hillary Hurley, the Blaze Spikers opened their bid with eight consecutive victories, fueling their bid for a sweep, which they achieved in the All-Filipino Conference in 2015.

Unfortunately, their plan was aborted as Sta. Lucia came up with a massive straight-set victory, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17, last week.

Although the Blaze Spikers regained their bearing as they managed to bounce back via a thrilling five-set win over Cocolife, 25-14, 23-25, 15-25, 25-14, 15-13, head coach Shaq Delos Santos said they are still looking to come up with a strong performance in the next round.

“The good thing about our loss to Sta. Lucia is that we were able to identify our flaws and weaknesses,” said Delos Santos, who steered Petron to the All-Filipino Conference title last year.

“That’s why I’m pretty confident as we advance to the quarterfinals. I know the girls are working hard to address our lapses and improve their game because everything will be tough from here. We have to be ready.”

The Lifesavers clobbered the HD Spikers, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20, Thursday at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

In that match, Darlene Ramdin was impressive, firing 17 hits while April Ross Hingpit mapped the plays with 27 excellent sets.

Generika-Ayala coach Sherwin Meneses said: “We know Petron is a champion team with very talented players. We will do our best and prepare against them – that’s for sure.”

Games Today

(Gen. Trias Sports Center)

4 pm – F2 Logistics vs Smart

6 pm – Petron vs Generika-Ayala