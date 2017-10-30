F4 Southeast Asia race takes Clark by storm

The only international formula race ever to grace our shores this year, the FIA F4 Southeast Asia Championship (F4 SEA), returned to the Clark International Speedway last October 21-22 and lived up to its billing. It was a very exciting weekend with a lot of passing and crashes plus Mother Nature flooding the track!

There were six formula races that gave a good, healthy dose of single-seater racing to starving Filipinos. Here is a quick round up of what happened during that very memorable weekend.

Petron support

As the Official Fuel and Engine Oil of the whole F4SEA Championship, Petron’s support signifies the return of the oil giant into motor sports, not only here but in the whole Southeast Asian region as well. The intense formula racing action is the best venue to showcase the capacity of the Petron Blaze 100 Euro 6 Fuel and the newly launched Petron Blaze Racing Engine Oil.

The Petron Blaze 100 fuel was used on all cars and performed without any problem or hesitation during the races. The drivers noticed that their engines didn’t have any drop in performance or misfire during the race.

The fully synthetic, high performance Petron Blaze Racing Engine Oil delivered its promise of protecting the engines even under extreme stress and high temperatures. The engineers didn’t see any drop in oil pressures that indicates that the Blaze Racing oil was doing its job through its Thermal Stress Stabilizing System (TS3). The best part of it all, is that these Petron products are all made in the Philippines.

F4 approach

“F4 racing is the first step to develop enthusiasts for a professional motor sports career in the FIA pyramid, culminating in F1,” explained Peter Thompson, F4SEA chairman and chief executive officer. “Open to anyone 15 years old and above, F4 helps young drivers transition from karting to single-seat Formula racing, and helps them learn the racecraft they need to move up.”

With the new FIA rules, a driver can now earn points towards his Superlicense that is the one needed for F1. This new criteria makes F4 the ideal step to move up to F1 and there are several regional championships that one can enter.

Past and present

Last year, Typhoon Karen wreaked havoc with the schedule and saw home grown racing heroes Gabriel Cabrera and Angie King, win a couple of races of the six-race format. Indian driver Akash Gowda reveled in the wet conditions to take home the Philippine-leg Champion’s cup, narrowly beating Cabrera for overall honors.

This year, the Philippine leg came hot on the heels of the Malaysian F4SEA race held during the final Malaysian F1 Grand Prix. The packed grandstands witnessed spectacular driving from Malaysian leg champion, China’s Daniel Cao, who won five of the six races. Malaysian ace Nazim Azman broke the dominance of Cao and stole the thunder when he became the only Malaysian to win an F4 race.

After the race, Filipinos lined up to test at the Malaysian track, including the Fil-Brit dynamic brothers, Ben and Sam Grimes, and the returning 1st runner up of Asian Formula 3, Tyson Sy. In the end, it was the brothers Grimes, who carried the Philippine flag in the home races.

Racing galore

A dominant Daniel Cao won four of the six races to claim the Philippine Champion title and became the first driver to win the award twice in a season. However, Cao was really lucky as local lad Ben Grimes nearly stole the overall win but crashed out in the second race of the weekend while in front.

Cao added, “The Clark track was a little challenging as it is a counter clockwise but I knew if I kept my head down, didn’t worry about the others and just ran my own race, I would get good results. To be honest, I’m a little surprised to have won four races. I was thinking two or three would have been good enough to win the Event Champion title.”

The best Filipino finisher, Ben Grimes, came in second overall by winning two races in dominant fashion. Everyone was thrilled that he had the pace but in the second race of Saturday, Ben went onto the grass and spun out on his own, damaging his car and got a DNF or did not finish.

“I made a mistake in the second race where I crashed into the wall while leading. If I had won the race, I may have piped Cao to the Event Championship title,” said Ben after the event. “But it was a good lesson. I must learn never to panic when under pressure.”

In third was Kane Shepherd of Thailand, who also took the Rookie Champion for the Philippine leg. Fourth place was Malaysian Adam Khalid. Malaysia’s Timothy Yeo and Shivin Sirinarinthon of Thailand came fifth and sixth. Younger brother Sam Grimes was seventh, but didn’t reflect his true grit when he drove from last place to second in one of the races.

The F4SEA will head to Indonesia on November 23-26, then Thailand January 12-14 and finally back to Malaysia on February 8-10. Filipino fans are hoping the brothers Ben and Sam Grimes will be able to find support for them to contest the rest of the series.