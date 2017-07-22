TROPICAL expression “Fabian” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this evening, according to the state weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said “Fabian” was last spotted at 170 kilometers west northwest of Basco, Batanes and maintained its strength as it moved in a west-northwest direction.

Pagasa said a new low pressure area (LPA) was spotted 725 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, with maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Pagasa said the new LPA was expected to bring cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms over the regions of Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao.