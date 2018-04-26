FABULOUS FLIGHTS

Singapore Airlines

Whether a flight is short or whether it’s long, Singapore Airlines still cares enough to make any passenger experience comfortable, if not, memorable.

Recently, the multi award-winning airline unveiled the next generation of regional cabin products, fitted on its new Boeing 787-10 fleet, which will redefine travel on journeys up to eight hours.

The range features fully-flat beds and direct aisle access for all Business Class customers, ergonomically-designed contour backrests with six-way adjustable headrests in Economy Class, and personalised in-flight entertainment (IFE) experience for all customers through myKrisWorld.

The new 787-10s are configured with 337 seats in two classes, with 36 Business Class seats and 301 Economy Class seats. The new Economy Class are arranged in a 3-3-3 configuration.

The new regional Business Class seats on the 787-10s are arranged in a forward-facing 1-2-1 staggered configuration to provide every customer direct aisle access. With each seat able to recline directly into a 76” fully-flat bed, premier class customers can enjoy utmost relaxation, enjoying KrisWorld, SIA’s in-flight entertainment system, on their personal 18-inch full high-definition touchscreen monitor, powered by Panasonic’s latest eX3 system.

The new Economy Class consists of a 3-3-3 configuration, with seats equipped a personal 11.6-inch full high-definition touchscreen monitor, carrying a selection of more than 1,000 viewing and listening options on KrisWorld, storage space for personal items, a coat hook, USB port and in-seat power supply.

