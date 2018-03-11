Face drug raps, Palace tells Mabilog

Malacañang on Saturday urged former Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog to return to the Philippines and face all the accusations linking him to the illegal drug trade.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque made the call after Mabilog’s wife, Maria Victoria, lashed out at President Rodrigo Duterte for “threatening” to kill her husband if he returns to the country.

Speaking to reporters in Iloilo, Roque reminded Mabilog that “flight is an evidence of guilt.”

“Kung gusto niyang linisin ang pangalan niya, umuwi siya rito at harapin ang mga bintang laban sa kanya (If he wants to clear his name, he should go home and face the charges against him),” Roque told reporters.

“Pero habang siya ay nagtatago (But as long as he is in hiding), (that is) continuing evidence of guilt,” the Palace official added.

Roque shrugged off the claim of Mabilog’s wife that Duterte is “mentally ill” and capable of killing people.

“I don’t respond to people who are not worthy of any response. She’s one of them,” he said.

When asked if Duterte has a personal hatred against the former Iloilo City mayor, Roque said the President and Mabilog have no personal relationship.

“Wala namang silang personal na relasyon paano magkakaroon ng personal hatred (There’s none. They don’t have a personal relationship in the first place so why would there be a personal hatred)?” Roque said.

“He (Mabilog) is in the drug list, local government units or leaders who are in the drug list provided by different law enforcement agents of the government,” he added.

Duterte, in a speech in Tarlac City on Wednesday, again lashed out at Mabilog, saying he will really kill him if he returns to the country.

“Hindi na siya umuwi kasi papatayin ko talaga siya (He did not come home anymore because I will really kill him),” the President said.

Mabilog, who has been tagged by the President as a narco-politician, left the country amid fears he might be the next drug-linked politician to die under the Duterte administration.

The mayor has denied the President’s allegations. His wife and children have also left the country.

In October, the Ombudsman ordered the dismissal of Mabilog after he was found guilty of serious dishonesty in relation to his “unlawful acquisition of wealth.”

The guilty verdict was handed down by the Ombudsman after Mabilog was accused of failing to properly account his sources of wealth as seen in his Statement of Assets Liabilities and Net worth (SALN).

Based on his SALN, Mabilog’s wealth increased by almost P9 million to P68,341,622.40 in 2013 from P59,358,539.89 in 2012 “due to his new real property and investments.”