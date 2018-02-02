Face the snow

I recently had a shoot in Korea for an upcoming indie film. It’s my first-ever shoot out of the country and my biggest concern was the cold. Winter in Korea falls between the months of December and February. January, when we had our shoot, was well smack in the center.

The -ber months in the Philippines could not have prepared me for the wintry cold in Korea. At its lowest, we reached -15°C without the wind chill factored in. I had to ditch my usual makeup routine to adjust to the weather. Somehow the matte, fully powdered face I would favor in Manila seems less than ideal. Matte and fully powdered do not exactly spell moisture and my skin was starting to dry up — especially around the nostrils where I would constantly sneeze from the cold I had develop.

It dawned on me that perhaps the Korean makeup looks lean towards dewy and moisturized because of the climate concerns. When it is cold, it is cold. Here in Manila, dewy just has a tendency to look oily because of the heat. There in Korea, dewy is the result of moisturized skin.

So, for my winter-friendly makeup alternative, I first made sure my skin stayed fully hydrated.

In the morning, I would wash my face and put on my Innisfree Orchid Gel Cream for additional moisture after cleansing and toning with Son and Park’s Beauty Water. Both items I brought with me from Manila. (But, planned on re-stocking in Korea!) After letting it set, I would apply another layer. In that kind of weather, there’s no such thing as too much moisturizer. I would rather let my skin look oily and hydrated than have to deal with pain because of dryness.

Next, I would use the Innisfree No Sebum Blur Primer, which I purchased there. This helped to keep the oil at bay. I had qualms about using it with the dry spots on my skin but it held well.

Then I apply a bit of the Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint all over my face just to even out my complexion some more. I applied a little Nars Radiant Creamy concealer under my eyes and over a pimple or two.

I followed this base with my current favorite Lip and Cheek Magic Balm from Lipz Diva. It creates a flush and tint that adjusts to your skin, so it looks different on everyone. It’s currently the most long-lasting lip and cheek tint I have. (Have I mentioned that this is just Php 99?! It is such a steal. Look for @TheAraFernando or @ToniSantos92 on Instagram to purchase. I think I have a two tubes of this open at the moment just so I know I have one in each bag I frequently use.)

Then I draw in my eyebrows using the K-Palette 24H Real Lasting Eyebrow. (Which I funnily thought was from Korea, because of the K in the K-Palette but realized was from Japan when I started looking at drugstores there for it. Oops.) Curled my lashes, a little mascara, and considered my daily winter face done!

For the most part your face will be concealed by a bonnet or ear muffs and a scarf anyway. A mask too if wind chill is too much.

Throughout the day, I would apply Lucas Papaw to my lips and whatever portion of my face was sensitive and affected by windburn. I tried other moisturizers, but found Lucas Papaw to be best one for the weather conditions. It acted like petroleum jelly, without the residual stickiness and somewhat added a protective layer. My skin would absorb it well and there was no stinging sensation unlike with other products. Then I would just reapply the Magic Balm on my lips. No need to re-apply to the cheeks because that initial stain lasts you a long time.

At night, I would make sure to remove the makeup with the Son and Park Beauty Water again, and cleanse with a non-drying facial wash. I used the CosRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser. (Which I brought with me in a tiny container from Manila.) Then I would pack on the Innisfree Orchid Gel Cream yet again. Wait for that to set while I applied coconut oil all over my body. (Because the rest of your body has to be hydrated too! Plus, coconut oil helps to keep you warm.) Put on one of the free Snail Solution facial masks I got from buying stuff in Nature Republic for 20 minutes and then go to sleep.

Ideally, following this 10-step skin care regimen should work and do wonders for your skin. However, when travelling, it makes no sense to bring all of those products with you. I picked out essentials instead and went back to my basics to cleanse, tone and moisturize. When in doubt, and when low on baggage allowance — go back to your basics.

When I was there and a few days after I got back, people expected my skin to be extremely dry. That is often the case, after all, with travelling to another place during its winter season. I received comments on how amazing it was that my skin stayed moisturized and have been asked how I managed to keep it that way. (The only thing that dried up somewhat was my scalp, which I was not sure if I should have also applied moisturizer to.) So, I wanted to share what my makeup and skin care regimen was for everyone else who still plan to catch up on winter (or even just our local version of it in places like Tagaytay and Baguio) abroad.