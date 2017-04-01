‘Face of Tourism’ beauty contest launched

The National Association of Independent Travel Agencies of the Philippines [Naitas] formally launched its Face of Tourism 2017 pageant by introducing the 16 candidates who will vie for the title.

The candidates were chosen from over a hundred applicants all over the country following a series of preliminary pageant screenings.

The official candidates are: Sarah Hilado, 20 of Lipa City; Arriane Sandy Buenaflor, 18 of Bacoor City; Jenny Rose Llorin, 22 of Tayabas City; Giayzelle Ramos, 18 of Rosario, Batangas; Sarah Margarette Joson, 23 of Manila; Fey Jesus de la Peña, 19 of Bulakan, Bulacan; Hazel Ann Reyes, 20 of Valenzuela City; Charmaine Aller, 18 of Quezon City; Mewish de Castro, 19 of Oriental Mindoro; Alyssa Joren Reyes, 18 of Lemery Batangas; Coralyn Resurreccion, 20 of Sariaya, Quezon; Christine Marie Corrado, 21 of San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan; Kristine de la Peña, 25 of Candelaria, Quezon; Kayla Fajardo, 20 of Agoncillo, Batangas; and Sarah Mae San Jose, 23 of Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija.

“I am overwhelmed and very happy that we were able to gather an outstanding line-up of candidates for this year’s Face of Tourism search,” said Roanne Refrea, Miss Tourism Philippines 2015 and over-all pageant chairman remarked.

A hectic yet fun-filled activities await the official candidates, including a two-day and two-night stay at Hannah’s Beach Resort and Convention Center in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte; a National Costume Competition; and on-site visit at the Naitas Trade and Travel Show to be held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The 2017 Face of Tourism will be chosen on April 9 also at the SMX Convention Center. The winner will receive P100,000 worth of prizes, and will be the Philippines’ official representative to its international counterpart later this year.