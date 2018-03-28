Wednesday, March 28, 2018
    Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy

    An illustration picture taken through a magnifying glass on March 28, 2018 in Moscow shows the icon for the social networking app Facebook on a smart phone screen.
    AFP PHOTO 

    WASHINGTON, D.C.: Facebook said on Wednesday it would overhaul its privacy settings tools to put users “more in control” of their information on the social media website.

    “We’ve heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find and that we must do more to keep people informed,” Chief Privacy Officer Erin Egan and Deputy General Counsel Ashlie Beringer said in a blog post.

    “We’re taking additional steps in the coming weeks to put people more in control of their privacy,” they confirmed.

    The updates include improving ease of access to Facebook’s user settings, a privacy shortcuts menu and tools to search for, download and delete personal data stored by Facebook. AFP


    AFP/CC

