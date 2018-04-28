Facebook data breach likely hit fewer Filipinos

The number of Filipinos affected by a massive Facebook data breach could be lower than the initially estimated 1.175 million, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) said on Friday.

NPC chief Raymund Enriquez Liboro told reporters that the social media giant had responded to requests for additional information given initial reports that the Philippines was the second most affected in terms of the number of people whose data was “improperly shared”,

“The deadline that we gave them was tomorrow (April 28), and we received their response today (April 27), two weeks after we sent them the letter,” Liboro said.

Facebook, he added, found out that “the number could be lower than the 1.1[75] [million affected Filipinos].”

He declined to provide more details and said Facebook would continue to investigate the matter.

“There would be constant exchanges of information to prevent harm and to also help us in dealing with this and strategically coming up with [means]to protect users,” Liboro said.

Facebook earlier this month admitted to lapses in securing the data of its users, with British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica said to have “improperly shared” the data of 87 million Facebook users worldwide.