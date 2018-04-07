Facebook urged to tighten security

Over one million Facebook users in the Philippines may have been compromised by a Facebook data breach, privacy officials said on Friday as they urged the social media giant to provide details on measures aimed at restricting access to client information.

The country, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) said, was the “second most affected” in terms of the number of people whose data was “improperly shared”.

Facebook, which has said that up to 87 million people worldwide had been compromised, told the NPC that 558 Filipino users had installed the This is Your Digital Life app, developed by Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan, which offered a personality quiz.

Aside from the users’ data, the app also collected information from their friends on Facebook. The information wass allegedly sold to a British consulting firm, Cambridge Analytica, that was tapped by US President Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign.

“From this 1,175,312 more Filipinos may have been subsequently affected via sharing, making the Philippines the second most affected country in terms of total number of data subjects,” NPC Commissioner Raymund Liboro said in a press briefing.

“Given this magnitude, the NPC required Facebook to provide updates on the measures taken to mitigate the risks that ensued from the controversy,” Liboro added.

“The company said it plans to restrict data access of third parties on Facebook starting April 9. In the process, users shall also be notified if their information may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.”

Liboro said that NPC would continue to look into the matter and reminded the public to be mindful about the information they share online.

NPC Deputy Commissioner Leandro Aguirre pointed out that while apps notify their users that personal information may be accessed, this does not mean that the information can be shared with other companies or individuals.

Cambridge Analytica is being investigated for allegedly harvesting data of millions of Facebook users for the Trump campaign.

Local news reports have also raised the prospect that it could have meddled in Philippine elections, citing a Quartz report that the company, in 2013, had touted helping rebrand an incumbent candidate during a national election.

“We are not looking at how it (the data) was used politically but more of whether there was enough transparency in getting consent of Filipinos and how their data were being processed,” Aguirre said.

“We want Filipinos to be vigilant in what they post and what they share,” he added.