Facebook urges businesses to tap mobile shopping trend

SOCIAL networking service Facebook urged local businesses on Wednesday to use mobiles to foster a better connection with the new breed of Filipino shoppers.

“With mobile becoming more integral in the Filipino’s shopping journey, businesses are encouraged to use mobile as their second shop front while creating campaigns that complement mobile-viewing both online and in-store,” Kenneth Bishop, managing director for Facebook Southeast Asia, said at a press briefing in Taguig City.

Bishop said their data showed that three in five Filipino shoppers use mobile phones for their shopping journey during the holiday season.

“Mobile is influencing the shopping behavior of Filipino consumers during the busy holiday season where people are discovering brands and products,” Bishop said as he presented a 2016 study of Filipino social media users on Facebook aged 18 and above, which showed that Filipinos turn to their online feeds to learn the newest trends in the market.

According to the Facebook 2016 Holiday Study, two in three Filipinos use Facebook to get inspiration for gift ideas, with 91 percent of them admitting that it influenced their holiday shopping.

Facebook added that the use of mobiles is also complementing Filipinos’ on-ground shopping experience.

“Research shows that in 1 in 2 Filipino shoppers use smartphones when shopping in-store during the holiday season to get the best deals,” it said.

Respondents to the study respondents reasoned out that the use of mobile-shopping allows them to weigh their purchase decisions and to have a more convenient shopping experience without going to the actual store.

Moreover, the company said multi-screening is another prominent consumer behavior among Filipinos that businesses can also leverage.

“Filipinos are spending more time on mobile over other forms of media including TV. 70% of Filipinos on Facebook multi-screen while watching TV, and of those who multi-screen, 1 in 3 minutes they spend watching TV is actually spent on Facebook,” it said.

Facebook is the leading social media platform with two billion active users every month.