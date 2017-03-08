Facebook wins case against refugee in Merkel selfie

WURZBURG, Germany: Facebook clinched victory Tuesday in a German court case brought by a Syrian refugee whose selfie with Chancellor Angela Merkel had made him the target of racist trolls. The court ruled that the US social media giant was not obliged to actively search out and delete defamatory posts, like those that had falsely linked the claimant to Islamist attacks and violent crimes. Anas Modamani, 19, had sought an injunction demanding that the company, represented by Facebook Ireland Limited, stop the spread of such slanderous fake news, which have been shared countless times. The court however judged that Facebook had not “claimed ownership” of the posts in question suggesting primary responsibility lies with those who wrote and posted them.

AFP