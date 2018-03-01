Faces, Places and Causes

American Association of the Philippines turns 70

Last February 17, 2018, the American Association of the Philippines (AAP) celebrated their 70th Anniversary with a George Washington Charity Ball at Alphaland, Makati. The event kicked off with a press conference discussing the mandates of AAP and the list of 2018 honorees. Plans to raise funds for the certain programs were also highlighted, among them scholarships for Filipino-Americans as well as Americans and Filipinos, financial assistance for Americans in dire straights or temporarily lacking funds, repatriation of US citizens and other relevant problems.

AAP Chairman Rick Sobreviñas also introduced one of the beneficiaries – 24-year-old Rachel Ann Gregorio who is suffering for a very unique illness. She was was accompanied by her mother, Cenia Del Rosario and Alexander Jett, a member of the AAP Board of Trustees.

For years, AAP has been helping the beneficiaries through fund raising and help from foundation members. Three civic-minded individuals were also acknowledged during the event: Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Founder and CEO of Care.com, a New York Stock Exchange Listed Company; Ebb Hinchliffe, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; and H.E. Jose Lampe Cuisia, Jr., Philippine Ambassador to the US (2011-2016).

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The AAP is the historic partnership of three notable entities – the American community in the Philippines, the US Embassy and the American corporations, AAP is also the owner-in-trust of the American Historical Collection, featuring approximately 60,000 volumes about the American colonial period and post-war events.

More than 200 guests attended the event including incumbent US Ambassador Sung Kim, former Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Cuisia Jr., Delia Rosal, Chairman Rick Sobreviñas of AAP and his wife Irene Donohue Sobreviñas, Dr. Ofelia Maristela, Jose Maristela Jr, President Joe Maristela III of AAP and Maria Banatao and Ebb Hinchliffe of American Chamber of Commerce among others.

For more information call +63 2 892 5198 or email: aap.information@gmail.com.

* * *

“Mr. Katalyst” at Bitcoin and Blockchain Forum 2018 in the Philippines

Bitcoin & Blockchain technologies are fuelling one of the fastest growing industries in the world. The cryptocurrency community in the Philippines experienced a first of its kind event with the “Bitcoin and Blockchain Forum 2018” last February 24, 2018 at the Ortigas Foundation Library in Pasig. The forum brought together the country’s top specialists in the cryptocurrency market and blockchain technologies, who shared their experience and knowledge in integrating blockchain across the government, banking, trading and healthcare areas among others.

One of the featured speakers in the forum was Joe Maristela III of Katalyst, who spoke about the potential of financial technology in the Philippines, particularly regarding the use of blockchain technology in healthcare. Maristela is a serial entrepreneur and prominent independent investor who has, since 2015, lobbied the government to become more proactive and inclusive about “disruptive” technologies such as Bitcoin, the Blockchain and other cryptocurrencies. He has personally invested millions of dollars in startup companies that aim to revolutionize finance for SMEs and outsourcing offices here in the Philippines.

During the event, Maristela shared his insights about the potential of blockchain in healthcare and the value of supporting and investing in Filipino homegrown businesses.

Here’s the partial transcript of Joe’s talk during the event.

“All of these financial technology startups, so called fintech companies, are or have successfully executed capital raises via innovative channels such as via coin offerings through the traditional Blockchain, or proprietary versions and hybrids of Blockchains, or corporate P2P technologies that resemble the Blockchain in some form, but offer a layer of competitive enhancements in areas such as security, B2B-specific scenario technology specifications, as well as other areas. For me personally, what is important is that each office that I’ve personally invested in, in the Philippines is Filipino, through and through; run by Filipinos, incorporated in the Philippines, operating in the Philippines.”

Maristela has established several businesses engaged in markets ranging from healthcare business process outsourcing to financial services. Following are some of his companies.

PediaHealth Medical Group

PediaHealth is a clinic-network with medical and healthcare operations on the West Coast (USA). The company is known for being an early adopter of technology and deploying technologies in healthcare in medicine in new and creative ways. PediaHealth served as a beta testing facility, which tested various communications technologies from Google, including Hangouts and Google’s enterprise class video conferencing software.

Qwikwire

Qwikwire is a fintech startup which is making huge strides in streamlining overseas payments and remittances for offices of the likes of Ayala, Century and others.

Satoshi Citadel Industries

Satoshi Citadel Industries or SCI which Maristela seeded with $200,000, and whose flagship services and Blockchain technology platforms, Rebit.ph and BuyBitcoin.ph, has pegged the Philippines as a major innovator in the international financial technologies industry.

Acudeen

Acudeen aims to revolutionize SME financing by providing a platform and ecosystem for so called investors to buy and sell invoices and purchase orders.

* * *

Tree Top Adventure supports the Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Until March 2018, a variety of activities will be held at Bulwagang Balagtas in the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Sta. Mesa, Manila organised by the different departments.

Tree Top Adventure will join as Co-Presenters or Major sponsor and support these activities. This is to show support to students who are the future, believing that education is still the key to success.

Tree Top Adventure is a must experience tourism destination in Northern Luzon. With two branches – TREE TOP SUBIC and TREE TOP BAGUIO — the zip line park brings you adventure in a safe environment.

For more information, please contact +63 47 252 9425, +63 922 576 9156 or email: treetopadventureph@gmail.com

* * *

Elabram Systems Promotes Innovative Workforce Solutions

When brothers, Mikel and Sunny Yaw launched Elabram Systems Malaysia, they both just wanted to solve the problem of enhancing the workforce of telecommunications companies. They started off in their garage, as did other successful entrepreneurs. Fast forward, and

the brothers now boast multinational and global clients including Ericsson, Fiberhome and Microsoft, Now, they are present, not just in their home country, Malaysia but also in the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand, managing four key solutions; Manpower Solutions Outsourcing (MSO), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Network Planning and Optimization (NPO) and Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO). The Yaws have won a slew of awards including the SME 100 Award.

For information about available employment, call +63 2 479 1788

* * *

Singing Competition Grand Winner to become Jeju Air Philippines’ Brand Ambassador

Last February 14, 2018, Asia’s Best Singing Competition was launched at E-Hotel, sponsored by Dr. Elton Tan and Tan Yu III. Nine contestants participated in the activity in the presence of celebrity judges: actress Devon Seron, ABS-CBN talent Val John Librea and DJ Curse Box of GZ Productions. Also present were Jeju Air Philippines representative Jeff Poon, Myphone Digital Head Inyi Yruma and Tag Media and Public Relations CEO Andrew Troy Nicolas.

Organizer Tag Media and Public Relations, which also produced the Best of Aliw in Concert in 2016, launched this event to recruit singers for the 2018 concert as the front act. The competition is held every Friday from 6 pm. The grand winner will be named brand ambassador of Jeju Air and receive a MyPhone cell phone among other prizes.

To join, call +63 977 897 8877.

* * *

Wondering where to go in 2018? Begin the year with a blast with BIYAHEKO.

Get ready to fill your Travel Bucket List with exciting and affordable jaunts.

Say hello to Dubai! Don’t miss the chance to visit one of the world’s most dynamic cities. Then venture into the unforgettable experience that is Russia – its history-laden cities will amaze. The best thing is that it will suit your budget to a T and give you memories to last a lifetime.

Been to Tokyo? Get ready for a veritable feast of the senses as the city’s many attractions – fashion, pop culture, cuisine, tradition – delight and dazzle 24/7.

Discover Bali, your paradise on earth. Plunge deep into its welcoming heart and find yourself again.

Book now! Life’s too short to stand still. Let BIYAHEKO fulfill your wanderlust.