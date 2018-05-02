Facial composite of Cagayan priest killer released

TUGUEGARAO CITY: The Police Regional Office 2 (PRO2) released on Wednesday the computerized facial composite of the suspect in the killing of a Catholic priest in Gattaran town in Cagayan province on Sunday.

PRO2 Director Jose Mario Espino presented to members of the media the face description of the gunman ho killed Fr. Mark Ventura. The priest was shot after he offered Mass in Piña Weste in Gattaran town.

“I would like to appeal to the public to help and cooperate with the police for the solution of the case so that justice will be served,” Espino said.

PRO2 also offered a monetary reward of P100,000 for anyone who will provide accurate information that may lead to the apprehension of the suspect.

This is in addition to the offer of P200,000 by the slain priest’s family.

Tuguegarao City Archbishop Sergio Utleg said that archdiocese in Region 2 will still continue to serve the public without fear.

“We need not to have security personnel from the PNP whenever we have missions in far-flung areas but definitely we will request police assistance when the need arises,” Utleg said.

The archbishop also expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the efforts of the police in conducting a thorough investigation into the case.