Fact-checking is a job for academics

THE fatal flaw in Facebook’s decision to contract the services of Rappler and Vera Files to fact-check its news content, particularly those that are shared as links in posts by Facebook users in the Philippines, is that it conveniently disregards the academic and scientific nature of fact- checking. Worse, it locates the fact-checking enterprise in two news organizations that are perceived to be the most politically biased.

There is this popularly held perception that fact-checking is the work of journalists, and the expertise required for this task resides in the journalism profession. After all, journalists are supposed to be bearers of facts. The foundation of news are facts, and news gathering and reporting are supposed to be endeavors that subsists on truth-telling. There is supposed to be an ethos of neutrality and objectivity among journalists, whose work must be devoid of any partisan agenda.

However, this idealized and traditional view of journalism was undermined the moment news writing became embedded in a mass media industry, where competition among news organizations is intense, thereby transforming news into one that valorized spectacle. The news anchor and gatherers are no longer just talking heads but have become celebrities and public personalities. They acquire the persona of influencers, and the veneer of the boring, objective teller of facts is lifted and has been replaced by a more politicized image and representation. Editorializing the news is no longer taboo. A news anchor in the early evening news is the same political commentator in the early morning radio talk show. The politics of news personalities is now revealed not only by subtle smirks and voice tones when they deliver the news, but also by their articulated opinions when they host their own talk shows, or post in their own social media accounts.

The partisan nature of news organizations, which in the past would have been disastrous, is now normalized, with news networks taking on an ideological or partisan label. In the US, MSNBC is now unproblematically labeled as very liberal, CNN as centrist-liberal, and Fox News as conservative. In the Philippines, news organizations reflect the weakness of our ideological groundings. They embody the very personalistic nature of our politics. We do not label them as liberal or conservative. They are simply perceived and labeled as anti-Duterte, or anti-Marcos, or pro-administration.

Many journalists have exceeded their adversarial roles as a necessary check on the power of the state in a constitutional democracy. They have transformed the basis of adversarial reportage into a highly partisan ground to pursue a political agenda.

Partisan news organizations, and partisan journalists cannot be effective fact-checkers. In inserting themselves into political contestations, not as neutral and objective reporters on politics but as partisan voices against their chosen political targets, they have lost their credibility to be the vessels upon which truth could be told and facts could be checked.

Rappler and Vera Files may cry to high heavens in declaring their fairness and objectivity, but the ship bearing what is supposed to be their claim to neutrality has already sailed and is not coming back. The evidence lies in the body of their work that clearly illustrates the kind of journalism they practice.

Rappler has on many occasions spun their news reporting, even to the extent of committing grave misrepresentations, to paint the President and his government in a bad light, or to favor the political opposition. Its reportage on the alleged Navy frigate scandal is a classic example of sloppy post-it journalism, of concluding and suggesting an anomaly on the mere basis of a marginal note. Whereas all the other news organizations reported on the President’s continuing relatively high ratings in the latest SWS survey, Rappler has instead decided to focus on his falling numbers in the E crowd, conveniently forgetting his rising numbers in the A and B classes. While they may not be guilty of reporting a falsity, for indeed the survey saw this trend, the spin Rappler gave revealed its blatant bias to further its political agenda. Recently, Rappler grossly misrepresented a Comelec resolution in order to debunk the ruling of the Presidential Electoral Tribunal against the plea of Vice President Leni Robredo; it did this without even checking with legal experts.

Vera Files has claimed to be in pursuit of the truth. But a close perusal of its web site reveals the preponderance of articles exposing alleged lies and falsities by the President and his government. Visibly absent are articles exposing the lies being peddled by the political opposition. The excuse given by Ellen Tordesillas is that Vera Files has to prioritize its fact-checking work, and that they are focusing on President Duterte simply because he is the President. Yet, Vera Files finds time to devote one article to debunk the claim that actress Maine Mendoza has died, even as it conveniently ignores the ridiculously false claim of Leni Robredo that Ilocos Norte and Pangasinan, among others, have the highest incidence of poverty.

If there is any group that deserves to be trusted to credibly check for facts, it will not be these partisan news organizations, and their partisan writers who mask their political biases with the jaded appeal that they are objective simply because they are journalists. If there is any group more qualified to do the job, it would be academic scholars and scientists.

While scholars and scientists may have their own political biases, the nature of their professions precludes their allowing these biases to corrupt their work. Academics can express their opinions, but these have to be supported by prevailing and tested theories and by robust and empirically drawn facts. Academics get recognition, are promoted and obtain tenure through works and publications that are vetted not because they sell journals, or they beat the competition, or that it supports the agenda of the owners of their respective institutions. They achieve recognition on the basis of truthful claims that are based on facts and/or on rigorous theorizing.

There is also one other attribute of academic work that is its edge over journalists when it comes to fact-checking and truth-telling. Whereas journalists need to protect their sources by sometimes withholding their identities, academics have to always publicly disclose theirs.