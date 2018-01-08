Factory output likely dropped anew in Nov

PHILIPPINE manufacturing output likely fell by 7 percent in November, Moody’s Analytics said ahead of the release of official data this week, dropping further from October’s 6.5-percent contraction.

The forecast is a significant drop compared to the 15.1-percent growth posted a year earlier.

Offical November factory data is scheduled to be released on Wednesday by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

“Industrial production growth has been in a downturn since the start of 2017. Much of that reflects the high base from a year earlier, when activity was ramping up during the presidential election year,” the economic research unit of Moody’s Investors Service said.

Absent that this year, it noted that a moderate 2018 recovery could still be expected given firm external demand and strong investments.

“Infrastructure development is likely to ramp up thanks to President Rodrigo Duterte’s infrastructure development program, and that should help the production of key inputs such as cement,” Moody’s Analytics said.

The National Economic and Development Authority has said that improvements in the delivery of business-related government services as well as innovation across all firm sizes should be pursued to improve factory output.

“Efficiency in delivering business-related government services or ease of doing business still needs to be improved. Ideally, business procedures across all national agencies and local government units must be automated,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said following last month’s release of October manufacturing data.

The government also needs to create an enabling environment that will foster collaboration between industry and the academe, he added, with market-oriented research to facilitate the development of innovative products and processes.

Pernia also said that the continued decline of production at the onset of the fourth quarter mirrored less optimistic business sentiment in the manufacturing sector.

“The Business Expectations Survey of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported expectations of seasonal slack in demand for some products and stiffer competition due to business expansion of some firms as reasons for their less favorable outlook,” he noted.