Factory output recovers in Aug

Industrial production both in volume and value terms recovered in August from a slump in the previous month but the growth showed moderation from a year earlier.

The volume of production index (VoPI) in August grew at a slower pace of 2.8 percent from a year ago while the value of production index (VaPI) inched up by just 2.4 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Tuesday.

In the same month last year, VoPI grew by 13.3 percent and VaPI increased by 8.5 percent.

In July this year, VoPI and VaPI both fell by a revised 3.5 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO