Tuesday, October 10, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»Factory output recovers in Aug

    Factory output recovers in Aug

    0
    on Business

    Industrial production both in volume and value terms recovered in August from a slump in the previous month but the growth showed moderation from a year earlier.

    Advertisements

    The volume of production index (VoPI) in August grew at a slower pace of 2.8 percent from a year ago while the value of production index (VaPI) inched up by just 2.4 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Tuesday.

    In the same month last year, VoPI grew by 13.3 percent and VaPI increased by 8.5 percent.

    In July this year, VoPI and VaPI both fell by a revised 3.5 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

    MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.