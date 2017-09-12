Factory output slows in July–PSA

INDUSTRIAL production grew at a slower pace in July, both in volume and value terms, based on latest data released by the government.

The volume of production index fell 1.1 percent from the 7.7-percent rise recorded in 2016, while the value of production index also dropped 1.1 percent, reversing the 12.1 percent growth in July 2016, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Tuesday.

Declines were recorded in chemical products, rubber and plastic products, textiles, food manufacturing, beverages, miscellaneous manufacturers, petroleum products, tobacco products, and wood and wood products. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO