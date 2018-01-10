Factory output slows further in Nov 

FACTORY output — both in volume and value terms — slowed further in November as a sharp decline in chemical products output continued to weigh on the manufacturing sector, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Wednesday.

The volume of production index (VoPI) for manufacturing fell 8.1 percent year-on-year in November compared to an increase of 9.6 percent in the previous year, while the value of production index (VaPI) dropped 9.3 percent compared to growth of 15.1 percent in the same month the previous year.

In October 2017, VoPI was down 5.8 percent while VaPI declined 5.7 percent, the PSA said.

In volume terms, chemical products posted a decline of 62.7 percent in November. Three other sectors also recorded declines in production volume: tobacco products (-48.3 percent), textiles (-33.8 percent) and footwear and wearing apparel (-23.9 percent).

In value terms, the drop in factory output was also led by chemical products, which posted a decline of 63.6 percent compared to the previous year. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO