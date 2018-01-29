Faeldon accuses 2 senators of making ‘illegal requests’ when he was Customs chief

FORMER Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon accused on Monday two senators who allegedly made “illegal requests” from him when he was still head of the Bureau of Customs (BoC), one of whom he even rejected.

At the resumption of the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on the “tara” (payoff) system at the BoC, Faeldon accused Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd of asking “illegal favors.”

Faeldon identified the two senators in response to queries by Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th if there were politicians who made “illegal requests” from him while he was head of the BoC.

Faeldon said Drilon asked for a meeting in 2016 at the Senate for him to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the BoC and the office of National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

The agreement involved the renovation of the BoC house in Iloilo that would be shouldered by the (NHCP).

Faeldon said the NHCP proposed to convert the BoC property into a museum and the BoC could occupy the third floor.

Drilon admitted that there was an MOA but said that there was nothing illegal about it since the budget was from the NHCP, which sought his help.

He also said that the building Faeldon was referring to was not even owned by Customs. In fact, the title is in the name of the Republic of the Philippines and the BoC was there as an accommodation by the government.

As for Sotto, Faeldon claimed that the senator recommended the promotion of an intelligence officer who was considered to be “underserving”.

Sotto, in a separate interview, admitted recommending someone at the BoC for promotion but could not understand what made such request illegal.

“I think the former commissioner should stick to the issue which is how the P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment was released under his watch. Dragging my name into whatever illegal will not remove his culpability,” Sotto said. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA