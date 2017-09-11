Faeldon arrives in Senate but goes straight to sergeant-at-arms office

FORMER Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon arrived at the Senate shortly before noon Monday but instead of proceeding to the committee hearing went straight to the office of the senate sergeant-at-arms (OSAA).

Faeldon arrived in the Senate at about 11:50 a.m.

On Friday, a team from the OSSA went to the house of Faeldon in Palmera 6 Subdivision, Taytay, Rizal to get his commitment to appear in the Senate on Monday.

Faeldon said he planned to go to the Senate but would have to be dragged if the committee wanted him to appear at the hearing.

Faeldon was cited in contempt by the Senate blue ribbon committee on Thursday after failing to attend two hearings.

Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the committee, said Faeldon would be arrested if he did not show up at the hearing.

He also assured the former Customs commissioner that he would be given a chance by the committee to defend himself.

Senator Panfilo Lacson in a privilege speech in August named Faeldon as among the benefactors of the multi-million “tara”(payoff) system at the Customs bureau.

For a live coverage of the hearing, click here. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA