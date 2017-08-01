DESPITE hearings by Congress and investigation by anti-criminal agencies on the entry into the country of P6.4 billion worth of illegal drugs, Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon has asked President Rodrigo Duterte for a “full blown” investigation by a “competent” body.

“I have already written the President requesting for a full-blown investigation on this issue. I have recommended an ad hoc committee or whatever he wants to call it. A ‘competent’ investigating body so that every stone will not be left unturned,” Faeldon told reporters in press conference at his office after attending the Senate hearing on Monday.

He said that his request for a full-blown investigation was not out of distrust for the ongoing investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on the criminal aspect of the case.

“We are part of these operations. It is more proper because there are so many versions of this issue already. I want an independent body… because BoC, PDEA and NBI will be part of those to be asked how this shipment went through ,” he said.

He also said that the ongoing investigation of the Senate and the House of Representatives were solely in aid of legislation, adding that “we want an investigation of a body that will come out with every detail of everything.” WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL

