Faeldon brands drug smuggling raps ‘ridiculous,’ seeks commendation for ‘chasing’ shipment

FORMER Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon on Wednesday branded the recommended graft charges by the Office of the Ombudsman as “ridiculous” and said he should even be commended for chasing the P6.4 billion worth of shabu after it slipped into the country.

Faeldon, now deputy administrator for operations for the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), slammed the charges and claimed that he should be commended instead of being charged for graft.

The Office of the Ombudsman, through its fact-finding team for the “shabu” shipment at the Bureau of Customs, recommended that Faeldon and other individuals allegedly involved be charged with graft, usurpation and grave misconduct.

Criminal and administrative charges will undergo preliminary investigation by the Ombudsman, who will determine whether there was probable cause for the charges.

“I should have been awarded because I was the one that chased the drugs when it slipped in our port. In just three and a half hours, we received that information that there was a shipment that went through our ports,” Faeldon told reporters.

He also cited Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act of 2016, which indicated that it was the collector who has authority over what should go inside the port and what should be rejected.

“[The charges] are completely ridiculous,” Faeldon said. DEMPSEY REYES