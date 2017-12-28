Faeldon can work in detention, says Palace after Civil Defense appointment

MALACANANG will not seek the release of detained former Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon from Senate custody even after his appointment as deputy administrator at the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

Faeldon was detained in September for refusing to cooperate in the Senate investigation on the alleged corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BoC), which resulted in the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” from China.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said on Thursday that the Senate was an independent body and Malacanang could not compel it to release Faeldon just because he was appointed to the OCD.

Roque said Faeldon may work in his detention room since the OCD focused more on “policymaking.”

“We think that the detention of former Commissioner Faeldon, now Assistant Secretary Faeldon, will not serve as an obstacle (for him to do his job),” Roque said in a radio interview.

He said Faeldon may craft policies while under detention since there was a library at the Senate. “I’m sure he can conduct researches there.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO