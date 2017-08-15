Faeldon confirms corruption in Customs but claims he’s ‘not guilty’

CUSTOMS Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon has admitted that corruption still existed in the bureau.|

Faeldon answered “Yes,” when Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th asked him whether there was still corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Before this, Faeldon initially refused to answer any of Trillanes’ questions as he criticized the lawmaker for spreading “incredible stories” about the BOC.

“I won’t answer Sen. Trillanes. The honorable senator has already come up with stories that I am in the middle of this smuggling, that I am already guilty. So it’s really pointless for me to answer these questions,” Faeldon said.

Sen. Richard Gordon, whose blue ribbon committee was investigating the smuggling of P6.4 billion in “shabu” from China had to repeatedly reminded Faeldon to answer Trillanes’ query.

Gordon told Trillanes and Faeldon, both formerly in the military, to set aside their differences and proceed with the investigation.

Trillanes supported the presidential bid of Sen. Grace Poe while Faeldon helped then Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte.

Earlier on Tuesday, Faeldon said that he had not enriched himself in the bureau by asking for money.

“I did not ask, I did not accept a single centavo while I’m at the Bureau of Customs,” said Faeldon who was present at the resumption of the Senate inquiry into the illegal entry.