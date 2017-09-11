Faeldon to be detained ‘indefinitely’ – Gordon

FORMER Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon will be detained “indefinitely” at the Senate after he refused to appear before the hearing of the blue ribbon committee on the P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment, according to its chairman, Sen. Richard Gordon.

“He was humble and courteous and he told me that that is his decision,” Gordon told reporters after talking to Faeldon who voluntarily turned himself over to the Senate sergeant-at-arms (OSAA) after he was cited in contempt for refusing to attend the blue ribbon proceedings twice.

Gordon temporarily suspended the hearing on Monday to talk to Faeldon and tried but failed to convince him to appear in the hearing.

Gordon said he would ask his fellow senators on what they wanted to do with Faeldon.

Gordon said Faeldon could only be released if he would agree to appear in the hearing or if senators would decide to release him. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA

JA/CC