Faeldon faces graft raps as Duterte son, son-in-law cleared in P6.4-B ‘shabu’ smuggling

FACT-FINDING investigators of the Office of the Ombudsman (Ombudsman) recommended the filing of graft charges against former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and other individuals in the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” or methamphetamine hydrochloride but dismissed similar complaints against President Rodrigo Duterte’s son and son-in-law.

“[T]he complaints against former Davao City Vice-Mayor Paolo Duterte and lawyer Manases Carpio were dismissed for lack of basis,” the Ombudsman investigators said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Special Panel of Fact-Finding Investigators recommended the filing of criminal charges for violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act No. 3019) against former Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon, [former]Import Assessment Service (IAS) Director Milo Maestrecampo, [former]Risk Management Office (RMO) Chief Larribert Hilario and…Mary Grace Tecson-Malabed,” the Ombudsman said.

The Ombudsman said, however, that the case would undergo preliminary investigation to determine whether or not there was basis to file a criminal case before the proper court.

The same panel also recommended that Faeldon be charged with usurpation of official functions and with violation of Section 32 of Republic Act (RA) 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and, along with former Customs director Neil Anthony Estrella, be charged for violation of Section 3(a) of RA 3019.

“[T]he criminal and administrative charges will undergo preliminary investigation and administrative adjudication, respectively,” the Ombudsman said.

The investigators also recommended that Faeldon and [then-]Customs officials Joel Pinawin and Oliver Valiente be administratively charged with grave misconduct, and that Tecson-Malabed and Maestrecampo be administratively charged with gross neglect of duty and grave misconduct. REINA TOLENTINO