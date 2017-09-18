Faeldon files ethics complaint against Lacson

FORMER Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon filed an ethics complaint on Monday against Senator Panfilo Lacson in connection with his privilege speech linking him to the alleged corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“The unvarnished truth is that respondent Sen. Lacson’s public and malicious imputations of serious crimes against complainant Faledon were all lies and he knows it,” Faeldon said in a 14-page complaint.

Faeldon said he wanted Lacson to be expelled from office or at the very least suspended for his “unethical, unparliamentary and improper conduct” as a senator.

Faeldon was allowed to temporarily leave his detention room on the ground floor of the Senate building to personally file the complaint on Monday morning.

Faeldon also accused Lacson of violating his constitutional right to be presumed innocent when the senator, in his August 23 privilege speech, categorically concluded that Faeldon was guilty of bribery and corruption.

Lacson, according to the complaint, also abused his right and privilege as an incumbent senator, and has committed serious misconduct.

Lacson, in his privilege speech entitled “Kita Kita”, accused Faeldon of receiving regular “tara” (payoff) and a P100-millon welcome gift from brokers and “players” operating at the BOC.

Faeldon denied the allegation and even signed a waiver on his bank accounts to show that he was not hiding anything. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA