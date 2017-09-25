Faeldon files ethics complaint vs Trillanes

DETAINED former Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon filed on Monday an ethics complaint against Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th for serious misconduct after he dragged his name in the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” without sufficient proof.



Faeldon, escorted by members of the Senate security, filed his 14-page ethics complaint before the Legislative Support Services. He was assisted by his lawyer, Jose Dino.

Faeldon alleged that Trillanes “disseminated malicious lies” against him when the senator claimed that “he was at the heart” of the shabu smuggling scandal.



Faeldon said Trillanes could not provide evidence insofar as his supposed complicity in the smuggling of shabu from China, as well as his alleged involvement in the activities of the so-called “Davao Group” which facilitates shipments for a fee.



He said Trillanes’s conclusions of his guilt “for the serious crimes of drug smuggling, bribery, graft, and corruption, are nothing but the products of his crassly-malevolent mind.”



“By abusing his right and privilege as a sitting senator, respondent Trillanes failed to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the land, and this violated his oath of office, and therefore, he engaged in unethical and improper conduct,” Faeldon said.

