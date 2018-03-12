Faeldon freed from Senate detention

THE Senate on Monday released from its custody former Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon after he promised to cooperate with the investigation on alleged corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

The blue ribbon committee, led by Sen. Richard Gordon, detained Faeldon at the Senate’s premises on September 7, 2017 after the panel cited him in contempt for refusing to attend the inquiry on the reported “tara” system at the BoC.

When Faeldon finally attended the committee inquiry on January 29, he and Gordon had a verbal argument wherein the then commissioner criticized the senator for his “monologues” during the public hearings.

This prompted Gordon to order his transfer to the Pasay City jail. Faeldon, now assistant secretary at the Office of Civil Defense, was transferred to the Pasay City Jail on January 30.

Faeldon on Monday attended the resumption of the corruption scandal at the BoC and promised Gordon to cooperate in the succeeding public hearings.

“We don’t find pleasure in citing people for contempt. I’m not on a power trip here. I am duty-bound to protect the Senate,” Gordon said.

The Pasay City jail warden has yet to receive a copy of the release order from the Senate. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO