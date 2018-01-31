Faeldon moved to Pasay jail

DETAINED former Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon was moved to Pasay City Jail on Tuesday, a day after a heated exchange with Sen. Richard Gordon during a Senate inquiry on corruption in the Bureau of Customs.

Faeldon left his holding cell in the Senate at 11:34 a.m., accompanied by the Senate sergeant-at-arms. He was officially transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) at 12:05 p.m.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which is investigating the smuggling of P64 billion worth of “shabu” into the country, cited Faeldon in contempt twice – the first when he refused to appear before the investigation after a run-in with the senators and the second, on Monday, when he and Gordon, the panel chairman, had a heated exchange over a supposed Christmas party that the former Customs official had while in detention.

Faeldon, who is now deputy administrator of the Office of Civil Defense, denied the allegation, saying that what he and his family had was “dinner.”

Tempers flared when Faeldon accused Gordon of monopolizing the hearings.

Faeldon also alleged that Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd had made “illegal requests” when he was Customs chief. The two senators denied the allegations.

There will be no special treatment for Faeldon, the BJMP said.

“He was given a copy of the rules and regulations of the facility through his lawyer. It was explained to him. We are expecting his full compliance to it,” said the BJMP spokesman, Senior Insp. Xavier Solda.

“He will be living with other inmates, no special treatment,” Solda said.

Pasay City Jail has 997 inmates, translating to an 830-percent congestion rate.

“For now, what is important, he arrived safely and we appreciate his cooperativeness,” Solda said.