Faeldon moved to Pasay jail

DETAINED former Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon was moved to Pasay City Jail on Tuesday, according to live footage of the transfer.

An accompanying report said that Faeldon left his holding cell in the Senate at about 11:34 a.m. and was assisted by its sergeant-at-arms.

The Senate blue ribbon panel, which is investigating the P64 billion smuggling of “shabu” into the country, cited Faeldon in contempt twice – the first when he refused to appear at the investigation after a run-in with the senators and the second, on Monday, when he and Sen. Richard Gordon, committee chairman, had a heated exchange over a supposed Christmas party that the former Customs official had while in detention.

Faeldon denied the allegation, saying what he and his family had was “dinner.”

Tempers flared when Faeldon accused Gordon of monopolizing the hearings.

Faeldon also alleged that Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd had made “illegal requests when he was Customs chief.

The two senators denied the allegations.