Faeldon ‘now very stable’ — House sergeant-at-arms

CUSTOMS Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon is “now very stable,” according to the sergeant-at-arms of the House of Representatives who was sent to check on the official who was confined in a hospital after complaining of chest pains.

“Per doc, He had chest pains, high bp (blood pressure), etc but now very stable,” said Roland Detabali.

He could be discharged anytime but was advised to rest until Monday, said Detabali who visited Faeldon at the Manila East Medical Center in Taytay this Thursday.

The embattled Customs chief has been grilled at the Senate and House of Representatives over his alleged involvement in the shipment into the country of P64 billion worth of illegal drugs that went undetected during an inspection by the Bureau of Customs (BOC). REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO