Faeldon takes oath as deputy civil defense administrator

RESIGNED Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon took his oath on Tuesday as deputy administrator for operations of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

In a news release provided by the OCD, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana administered the oath to Faeldon at the Department of National Defense (DND) office in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

The ceremony was also witnessed by OCD officials, among them administrator Ricardo Jalad and deputy administrator for administration Kristoffer James Purisima.

Purisima said it was “high time” for the OCD deputy for operations post to be occupied “given that services are vital, especially in the ongoing disaster operations for prevailing weather disturbances and Mayon Volcano.”

Faeldon was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte to OCD in December.

He was granted furlough by the Senate to visit his partner who gave birth to their child.

Faeldon has been under Senate custody since 2017 after he was cited in contempt by Senator Richard Gordon for refusing to attend the Blue Ribbon committee investigation into the entry of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” in the country from China.

This was also the reason why Faeldon resigned from his post as chief of the Bureau of Customs. DEMPSEY REYES