Faeldon to be transferred to Pasay jail

FORMER Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon will not be released from detention even after attending the Senate blue ribbon committee investigation on corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Monday.

The Senate voted unanimously for Faeldon’s continued detention after he was cited in contempt for the second time following a heated exchange of words with Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the blue ribbon committee, who grilled the former Customs chief over an alleged “party” he had while in detention at the Senate.

Faeldon said, however, that there was no party, only a Christmas dinner with his family as he accused Gordon of exaggerating on his claim.

Gordon, in a manifestation during session, said Faeldon would be transferred to the Pasay City jail.

“[The] Senate unanimously declared that Mr. Faeldon, formerly of Customs, will remain charged with contempt and will now be remanded to the custody of the Pasay City Jail upon order of commitment by the Senate President and it was agreed upon unanimously,” Gordon said.

Faeldon has been detained at the Senate since September after he was cited in contempt the first time for refusing to attend the hearing on the P64 billion drug shipment controversy. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA