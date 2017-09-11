Faeldon on his way to Senate to be detained

CUSTOMS ex-Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon is on his way to the Senate, not to attend the hearing on the P6.4-billion shipment of “shabu”, which resumed on Monday, but to be detained, according to a live coverage of his trip from his home in Taytay, Rizal.

In a live radio interview, Faeldon insisted that he was willing to go to jail for as long “it was not clear whether lawmakers, hiding under their immunity from suit, could violate the rights of innocent people like me”.

Faeldon has been cited in contempt by the blue ribbon committee, led by Sen. Richard Gordon, for failing to attend its inquiry despite repeated summons because, according to the former military officer, senators have refused to hear his side and have pre-judged him based on false evidence.

Faeldon has been accused of corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BOC), which he has denied.

