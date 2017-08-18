What the ‘fafda’? PCOO falters on Twitter, as well

WHEN it rains it pours.

And it’s not about the weather but the series of blunders that the Presidential Communications Operation Office (PCOO) has been committing.

On its official Twitter account on Friday afternoon, PCOO tweeted the word “fafda” which, when searched on Merriam Webster, could not be found.

The “fafda” tweet was deleted immediately, but netizens did a screen grab, shared it, and as a result, it trended on social media.

Some netizens even drew comparisons with Donald Trump’s presidential typo “covfefe.”

The PCOO Twitter account has 137,000 followers.

In a statement, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said: “It was an accidental tweet made by Angel Abella, one of our twitter admins. It doesn’t mean anything so she deleted it right away.”

Andanar said he immediately issued a memorandum directing all PCOO’s social media administrators “to be more careful”.

“This pertains to the Twitter incident which happened on 18 August 2017 at 1:07 p.m.. Someone accidentally tweeted ‘fafda’ in our official Twitter account, which caused yet another unnecessary public attention. In view thereof, and to prevent any future similar incidents, all members of the OSEC-MEDIA Team…are hereby DIRECTED to be more circumspect and diligent in handling the official social media accounts of the PCOO,” Andanar said in his order.

“Let this Memorandum serve as a warning to everyone concerned. Any future similar incident shall be dealt seriously,” he added.

It was not the first time that the units under the PCOO committed a blunder.

The Philippine News Agency (PNA) alone committed several.

It was criticized after it uploaded on August 6 an article from China’s state-run news agency, Xinhua, which described the arbitral court’s decision in favor of the Philippine government as an “ill-founded award.”

Andanar warned that he would throw erring editors to Jolo or Basilan following the blooper.

A few days after this incident, the PNA also received flak from netizens for using a wrong logo for a labor department story.

In May, the PNA was also accused of spreading “fake news” for writing a story about how United Nations member-states supposedly commended the Philippines’ human rights situation.

A day later, the PNA was called out for using a photo taken during the Vietnam War to accompany a story about the armed conflict in Marawi City.